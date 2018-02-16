0 items

  • PQ Grit Kit

PQ Grit Kit

  • Compatibility After Effects
  • Compatibility Premiere
  • Compatibility Final Cut Pro
  • Compatibility Cinema 4d
  • Compatibility Nuke
Author: Peter Quinn

Regular Price: $49.00 Special Price: $29.00
Quick Overview

40% Off til Feb 25. 115 real, animated, royalty-free high resolution textures, designed for blending in After Effects, Nuke or even Adobe Premiere. Use as interesting luma mattes for type, shape layers or graphics, add real noise or grunge to footage or get crazy with displacement or bump maps in Cinema 4D. PQ Grit Kit is a fastidiously curated library of super useable everyday moving textures like paper or card, ink or paint, concrete, woods, scribbles or sand from different parts of California. There are odd-balls like kitty litter, wholewheat tortilla, ketchup, vegan chicken nuggets or pubes (you're welcome).

PQ Grit Kit

Videos

     gk-boop

Special Intro 40% Off until Feb 25, 2018

gk-intro

gk-interpret     gk-noise

 

Each part of PQ Grit Kit comes as a two second clip in Prores 422, and defaults to 12FPS to give it that low frame-rate 'boil' style. In After Effects, you can easily adjust loop length or frame rate using Interpret Footage dialogue in the Project Panel.

 

What users are saying

 

PQ Grit Kit Quickstart Guide

  • gk-interpret
  • gk-boop
  • gk-intro
  • gk-noise
After Effects CC 2018, CC 2017, CC 2015.3, CC 2015, CC 2014, CC, CS6
Premiere CC 2018, CC 2017, CC 2015.3, CC 2015, CC 2014, CC, CS6
Final Cut Pro X, 7
Cinema 4D R19, R18, R17, R16, R15, R14, R13, R12, R11.5, R11
Nuke/NukeX 11.0, 10.0, 9.0, 8.0, 7.0, 6.3, 6.2, 6.1, 5.0

1.0  (Current version)  -  Feb 16, 2018

Initial release
