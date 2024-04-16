0 items

Welcome Guest! Please Log in or Create a new account

Currency:
  • /
  • Gaussian Splatting

Gaussian Splatting

Author: irrealix

Subscribe for notifications
Subscribe for new version notifications Subscribe
Price:
Regular Price: $49.00 Special Price: $37.00
Try Add to Wishlist
License terms

Quick Overview

25% Off until Apr 26. Import, manipulate and render 3D Gaussian Splatting (.ply) files inside After Effects in real-time with GPU.


Currently only available for Windows, macOS version will be available very soon!

Sale

Gaussian Splatting

Gaussian Splatting

Import, manipulate and render 3D Gaussian Splatting (.ply) files inside After Effects in real-time with GPU.

Import Splats (.ply)

trained with any software

luma_logo postshot_logo polycam_logo nerfstudio_logo scaniverse_logo

Features

  • Import .ply files in After Effects.
  • Crop with Spherical or Box shape.
  • Crop with Y Plane.
  • Combine up to 5 models in the scene.
  • Colorize with Ramp using Spherical or Box shape.
  • Reveal model with Opacity Ramp.
  • Animate Splat Scale with Spherical or Box shape.
  • Each model can be distorted with Noise.
  • Render Depth Pass for 3D compose.
  • Real-time with GPU

Align Model

Align the model to the center of the scene, and orient it horizontally.

Crop

Crop scene with Sphere or Box and Y Plane.

Noise

Use Noise to distort models to reveal effects.

noise_ui

Effects

Animate your scene with built-in tools.

colorize_ui

Colorize Splats

Colorise with Ramp over spherical map.

Splats Scale

Animate Splats size with Ramp And Spherical or Box map to make spectacular reveals.

scale_ui
opacity_ui

Splats Opacity

Set Opacity to Splats with Ramp.

Splats Displacement

Animate Splats size with Ramp And Spherical or Box map to make spectacular reveals.

displace_ui

Combine multiple ply scans

Use up to 5 models in scene.

FAQ

What is Gaussian Splatting?

+

Gaussian Splatting is a rasterization technique that allows real-time rendering of photorealistic scenes from small samples of images.

How to create Gaussian Splats?

+

You can create Splats from recorded video with your phone or camera. Turn on video recording, walk around the object or scene from different heights and angles.

1Create a Gaussian splatting by using a mobile app like Polycam or Luma.

2Create a Gaussian splatting in your PC on GPU with PostShot or NerfStudio.

3Create a Gaussian splatting on device with Lidar using the app Scaniverse.

1.0  (Current version)  -  Apr 16, 2024

- Initial release windows only version
  • splash

    Nataworkstudio

    • Compatibility After Effects

    Transformer 2

    Powerful footage transformation and animation tool for After Effects

    Add to Cart
    $29.99
    More Info
  • pt_Multiplane

    Paul Tuersley

    • Compatibility After Effects

    pt_Multiplane

    Instantly turn layered Photoshop or Illustrator files into 3D multiplanes. It adds expressions that let you freely move layers on the z axis without changing the look of the shot from the original camera position, making it easy to experiment with depth in your scene.

    Add to Cart
    $34.99
    Video
    More Info
  • I Ate Mushrooms

    Blace Plugins

    • Compatibility After Effects

    I Ate Mushrooms

    Now with Text-to-Image mode! Available for macOS (>11.5) and Windows! ! A neural network based image and noise generator.

    Add to Cart
    $49.99
    Video
    More Info
  • thumbnail-1920x768

    Motion Embassy

    • Compatibility After Effects

    Circle Rig Pro

    Arrange layers in a circle - create Image Carousels, Radial Arrays, Circular Designs & Spirals. Add effector, loopable wiggle, time delay & more!

    Add to Cart
    $29.99
    Video
    More Info
  • 3D to 2D ScreenSpace

    Julian Herrera

    • Compatibility After Effects

    3D to 2D ScreenSpace

    Takes a 3D position and creates an animated 2D null in it's relative 2D screen-space. Select a 3D Layer and press 'Link' to tie a new null to the 3D point with an expression or press 'Bake' to convert the expression to keyframes straight away.
    Add to Cart
    $5.99
    Video
    More Info
  • AI Color Match Pro

    BSKL

    • Compatibility After Effects
    • Compatibility Premiere

    AI Color Match Pro

    Now with LUT Export and 16/32bpc support. Professional color correction and grading is now accessible for all. Easily color match different shots in Premiere and After Effects.

    Add to Cart
    $199.00
    Video
    More Info
  • Nebulosity

    irrealix

    • Compatibility After Effects

    Nebulosity

    Nebulosity is a GPU-accelerated After Effects plugin. It generates volumes with help of Noise, Layers and Ramps that can be colorized with different techniques. Creates nebulas, galaxies, clouds, smoke and more.

    Add to Cart
    $49.00
    More Info
  • Volna 2

    irrealix

    • Compatibility After Effects

    Volna 2

    New: Sprites and Cross Lines. Volna is an advanced stroke plugin for After Effects. With built-in arrows, noise distortion, gradients and blend tool.

    Add to Cart
    $49.00
    More Info
  • freeGradient

    irrealix

    • Compatibility After Effects

    freeGradient

    Advanced gradient tool for After Effects

    Add to Cart
    $24.99
    More Info
  • Stretch

    irrealix

    • Compatibility After Effects

    Stretch

    Stretch images with two masks Along or Across Masks.
    Add to Cart
    $49.00
    More Info
  • Potok

    irrealix

    • Compatibility After Effects

    Potok

    Potok is a fluid gradients plugin for After Effects. Gradients can be controlled and animated in many ways including other layers.

    Add to Cart
    $49.00
    More Info
  • Reka Grid

    irrealix

    • Compatibility After Effects

    Reka Grid

    Reka Grid is a powerful grid plugin with a lot of features to customize and animate.

    Add to Cart
    $49.00
    More Info
View all irrealix products