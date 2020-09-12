This is a very powerful expression that you can use to drive all kinds of very cool effects! Based on knowledge from The Power of Expression Book. The expression has now been updated to work with feathering as well as a single open path!

Now works with feather!

Tools used

Expression

IMPORTANT: This expression requires the new 'Javascript' expressions engine introduced in AE 16.0 (CC2019)

You can set this in File -> Project Settings

// Make Layers React to a Mask // Based on knowledge from The Power of Expression Book // https://aescripts.com/the-power-of-expression/ // // Requires the new 'Javascript' expressions engine introduced in AE 16.0 (CC2019) // You can set this in File -> Project Settings: https://drop.aescripts.com/NQurXWmG // If you replace all "let" to "var" this expression will should work in previous versions let maskToUse = thisComp.layer("MASK").mask("Mask 1").maskPath.points(); let inside = function(point, path) { let x = point[0], y = point[1]; let result = 0; let inside = false; for (let i = 0, j = path.length - 1; i < path.length; j = i++) { let xi = path[i][0], yi = path[i][1]; let xj = path[j][0], yj = path[j][1]; let intersect = ((yi > y) != (yj > y)) && (x < (xj - xi) * (y - yi) / (yj - yi) + xi); if (intersect) inside = !inside; let t1 = length(path[i],point); let t2 = length(path[result],point); if (t1 < t2){ result = i;} } return [inside,result]; }; let lengthToLine = function(a, b, c) { let line = Math.pow(length(b,c),2); if (line === 0) return Math.pow(length(a,b),2); let d = ((a[0] - b[0]) * (c[0] - b[0]) + (a[1] - b[1]) * (c[1] - b[1])) / line; d = Math.max(0, Math.min(1, d)); let distance = Math.pow(length(a, [ b[0] + d * (c[0] - b[0]), b[1] + d * (c[1] - b[1]) ]),2); return Math.sqrt(distance); }; let r = inside(position, maskToUse); let final, distance1, distance2, result2; if (r[0] == true) { thisProperty.key(2).value; } else { let closest = r[1]; let fallOff = thisComp.layer("MASK").mask("Mask 1").maskFeather[0]; final = thisProperty.key(1).value; if (fallOff!=0){ if (closest==0){ distance1 = lengthToLine (position, maskToUse[closest], maskToUse[maskToUse.length-1]); distance2 = lengthToLine (position, maskToUse[closest], maskToUse[closest+1]); } else if ((closest+1)==maskToUse.length){ distance1 = lengthToLine (position, maskToUse[closest], maskToUse[closest-1]); distance2 = lengthToLine (position, maskToUse[closest], maskToUse[0]); } else { distance1 = lengthToLine (position, maskToUse[closest], maskToUse[closest-1]); distance2 = lengthToLine (position, maskToUse[closest], maskToUse[closest+1]); }; if (distance1 < distance2){ result2 = distance1; }else{ result2 = distance2; }; final = linear(result2,0,fallOff,thisProperty.key(2).value,thisProperty.key(1).value); }; final; };

Old v1 Expression (does not support feathering)

maskToUse = thisComp.layer("MASK").mask("Mask 1").maskPath.points(); function inside(point, path) { let x = point[0], y = point[1]; let inside = false; for (let i = 0, j = path.length - 1; i < path.length; j = i++) { let xi = path[i][0], yi = path[i][1]; let xj = path[j][0], yj = path[j][1]; let intersect = ((yi > y) != (yj > y)) && (x < (xj - xi) * (y - yi) / (yj - yi) + xi); if (intersect) inside = !inside; } return inside; }; r = inside(position, maskToUse); if (r == true) { thisProperty.key(2).value } else { thisProperty.key(1).value };

