Pastiche2

  • Compatibility After Effects
    Please check exact version compatibility under the "COMPATIBILITY" tab below

Author: Motion Boutique

Price:
$89.00
Quick Overview

Produce and animate creative layer collages easily!


Trial version of Pastiche2 is limited to 25 layers. Full version has no limitation


Pastiche2 is discounted 50% for students and faculty.
More info here.


PASTICHE2

An After Effects plug-in to produce creative layer collages.

Def: "A pastiche is an artwork that copies the style of another work or that combines various, distinct styles together into one work."


REACTIONS

 

 What's new?            


Stippling


New distribution method that pushes the layers towards the darkest or the most opaque areas.
Allows a more regular and natural distribution
of the layers on the collage.
You can choose between 2 modes: based on alpha or luminance.
You can control the precision of the distribution
to fine tune the regularity of the collage.

PASTICHE STIPPLING



Apply Color


You can now set the color (fill, outline or both) of your shape layers according to your source!
You can also apply random colors or use a predefined one. You will be able to create totally incredible animations thanks to this.



Loop


Make your animations loop have never been so simple!
Just choose the new Use First Value option available in every Transform parameter and let Pastiche2 do the work for you.



New animation styles!


We added two new spatial interpolation methods:
-Step will force the layers to move along the horizontal and vertical axes
-Elastic will add elasticity to the motion.



You can use any type of layers even if they are animated!

Change colors of shape layers while they are animated (here with Newton 3)


Create complex animation in a few clicks!

 

pst_collage

 







PASTICHE needs two things to do its magic:
A source layer to define the shape of the collage
and a bunch of layers to be placed inside that shape. 







You can choose among various options to customize
the look of the collage.
Possibilities are endless!

PASTICHE UI









PASTICHE provides intuitive controllers to fine tune the position,
scale, rotation and opacity of the collage layers.

 

 

 

 

 

If the source layer changes over time,
PASTICHE is able to animate the layers
so they morph from one collage to another.
Again, many animation parameters are available.







PASTICHE is also a great companion
for our physics engine Newton 3


 Main Features:            

Fast and robust
Handles hundreds of layers with ease

Intuitive parameters

Creative

Only manipulates Transform of comp layers
Everything produced by Pastiche can be modified by hand a posteriori

Animation mode
Create neverseen before animation

Trial version of Pastiche is limited to 25 layers. Full version has no limitation.


 Bonus!         

Get LayerGenerators for free when you buy Pastiche.
Or if you already purchased Pastiche, you can get it for free on the product page.


 Troubleshooting         

If you import a project made with Pastiche 1, the values selected in the Transform > Position/Scale/Rotation/Opacity drop-down lists may differ from the values saved in the old project. Since we added new options to each list (ordered alphabetically), item indices in the new version don't necessarily match indices in the previous version. All other parameters are handled correctly.


 Upgrade Notice         

If you own Pastiche1 you can upgrade for free if you purchase it after Dec 13, 2020, otherwise you can upgrade for $30. Simply login to the same account and the discount price will be automatically shown. If you need any assistance please open a support request.

