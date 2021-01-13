End User License Agreement

CAREFULLY READ THE FOLLOWING LICENSE AGREEMENT (THE “AGREEMENT”). BY CLICKING ON THE "ACCEPT" BUTTON, YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE TO BE BOUND BY AND BECOMING A PARTY TO THIS AGREEMENT. PLEASE CAREFULLY KEEP A COPY OF THIS AGREEMENT.

1° License Grant

The package contains Motion Boutique proprietary software or bundle of software (the "Software") and related explanatory written materials ("Documentation"). "Software" includes any copies of the Software. "You" or the “Licensee” means the person or company who is being licensed to use the Software or Documentation. "We" or "Us" or “Motion Boutique“ means SARL Motion Boutique, located at 2 Impasse de chez Boisseau - 17200 SAINT-SULPICE-DE-ROYAN, France.

The Software is LICENSED, NOT SOLD, only in accordance with the terms of this Agreement. Use of some third party software may be subject to additional terms and conditions.

Subject to Licensee’s continuous compliance with this Agreement and payment of the applicable license fees, We hereby grant You a non exclusive and non transferable license to use one copy of the Software, for your internal needs only, for the duration of its protection by the copyright, according to and subject to the specific terms and conditions set forth below in section 2° or 3°. For the avoidance of doubt, no other right on the Software, including marketing or exploitation rights are granted under this Agreement.

Subject to these terms and conditions, license is granted for the number seat(s) referred to on the invoice sent by Motion Boutique (the “Authorized Seat(s)”).

2° Specific terms and conditions applicable to Standard license

(a) You may install and use the Software on a single Compatible Computer; OR install and store the Software on a storage device, such as a network server, used only to install the Software over an internal network, provided You have a license for each separate Authorized Seat/Compatible Computer on which the Software is installed and run. Except as otherwise specifically provided in this Agreement, a license for the Software may not be shared, installed or used concurrently on different Compatible Computers. Except solely for purposes of installing the Software on a Compatible Computer as described above, a license for the Software may not be accessed and used via a server or network storage device. Subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this Agreement, You shall not have more than one installation of the Software for the Authorized Seat/on any single Compatible Computer.

(b) Portable or Home Computer Use for Software: subject to the terms and conditions of this Agreement, in addition to the rights granted as per other sections of this Agreement, Each individual who has been granted a license for an Authorized Seat may make one other copy of the Software and install it on either his/her portable Compatible Computer or a Compatible Computer located at his or her home for his or her exclusive use, provided that: (A) the copy of the Software on the portable or home Compatible Computer (i) is not used at the same time as the copy of the Software on the primary computer and (ii) is used by the primary user solely as allowed for such version and (B) the copy of the Software on the portable or home Compatible Computer is not installed or used after the time such user is no longer the primary user of the primary Compatible Computer on which the Software is installed.

3° Specific terms and conditions applicable to Education license

Educational license is granted only for education purpose. You therefore cannot install and use the Software to commercialize or exploit in any manner material(s) or work(s) based on and/or created with the Software.

4° Installation

Licensee is responsible for the installation of the Software on a “Compatible Computer”, which means a computer with the recommended operating system and hardware configuration as stated in the Documentation.

5° No Upgrades or Enhancements

Licensee acknowledges Motion Boutique has no obligation to provide any upgrades or enhancements to the Software. Use of any new version other than the version referred to in the “License Grant” Section will be subject to additional or different terms and payment of related license fees.

6° Title / Ownership

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this clause or any other term of the Agreement, Motion Boutique shall have sole and exclusive ownership of all rights, title and interest in and to the Software and all modifications and enhancements thereof (including ownership of all trade secrets, patents, copyrights and any other intellectual property rights pertaining thereto). Licensee shall assign free of charge to Motion Boutique all rights and title to any adaptations, additions, collective works, compilations, derivative works, enhancements, modifications and translations of the Software to Motion Boutique and shall